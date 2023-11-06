News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal for help to identify woman after bag stolen from Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman on CCTV footage – following a theft and fraudulent use of bank cards in Chesterfield.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:06 GMT
It is believed the bag was stolen on Monday, September 11 from Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and the cards were used at stores in Calow, Chesterfield and Nether Langwith on September 11 and 12.

Police have now shared CCTV images of a woman who may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the woman is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23*568862:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.