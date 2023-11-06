Police appeal for help to identify woman after bag stolen from Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman on CCTV footage – following a theft and fraudulent use of bank cards in Chesterfield.

It is believed the bag was stolen on Monday, September 11 from Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and the cards were used at stores in Calow, Chesterfield and Nether Langwith on September 11 and 12.

Police have now shared CCTV images of a woman who may have information that could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the woman is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 23*568862:

