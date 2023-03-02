Police appeal for help to identify men following incident in Chesterfield town centre

Officers were called to the junction of Holywell Street and Corporation Street at 4am on New Year’s Eve following a report of an altercation involving a large group of people.

Today detectives have released the CCTV images which may have important information that could help with their investigation into the incident.

Police urged anyone who knows one of the two men, know who they might be, or have information about what happened, to can contact the force, quoting reference number 22*760179, on any of the methods below:

Officers investigating an incident in Chesterfield are appealing for help to try and identify two men they would like to talk to.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

