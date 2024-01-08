News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal for help to identify man in connection with fraud in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for help to identify the man pictured in connection with a fraud in Glapwell.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 8th Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 15:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information about the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*635881:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.