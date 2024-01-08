Police appeal for help to identify man in connection with fraud in Derbyshire village

Officers are appealing for help to identify the man pictured in connection with a fraud in Glapwell.

Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information about the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*635881:

