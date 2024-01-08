Police appeal for help to identify man in connection with fraud in Derbyshire village
Officers have shared a photo of a man who they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident in October 2023 as he may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who can recognise the man, or has any information about the incident, is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*635881:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.