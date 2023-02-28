Police appeal for help to identify man after sexual assault on field in Derbyshire

The incident occurred just after midday on Father’s Day, Sunday 19 June 2022, in the fields between Pentritch Road, Asher Lane and Back Lane but police have only issued the appeal today.

A woman, in her 50s, was walking her dogs when she was grabbed by a man who then sexually assaulted her.

The man has been described as in his early 30s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He had pale skin and very dark brown hair.

He was also wearing distinctive thick, square, black sunglasses – like those worn by people who are sensitive to light.

An artist impression has been released of a person police would like to talk to in connection with the incident.

Detective Bev Neville is in charge of the investigation, she said: “Since the incident happened, we have been following several lines of enquiry but haven’t, as yet, been able to identify the person responsible.

“This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim, and we’re determined to find out who carried out the attack and bring them to justice.

“The description given to us by the victim was very detailed and the sketch is memorable and I am sure that if you had seen this man on the day then you would remember.”