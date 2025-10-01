Police appeal for help to find missing Derbyshire teenager
Dylan, who is missing from Tibshelf, was last seen at around 7.20 pm on Tuesday, September 30.
The 14-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of a stocky build with dark brown hair worn short with a long fringe.
Dylan was seen wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a grey top and a dark grey hoodie.
Anyone who has seen Dylan, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1146 of 30 September:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.