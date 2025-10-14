Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing Long Eaton man.

Ricky was last seen on Tuesday, September 16 in the Long Eaton area – but was reported missing on October 10.

The 46-year-old is described as skinny, around 5ft 10ins tall with short, messy brown hair.

Due to the length of time he has not been seen for it is not possible to say what he may be wearing.

Anyone who has seen Ricky is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 715-101025:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.