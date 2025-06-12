Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing Chesterfield man.

Police officers have launched another appeal in a bid to find David John Whyatt, who is missing from Chesterfield.

The 65-year-old, who leads a reclusive life, has not been seen or heard from for some time, but officers only received a report of a concern for his safety on May 20.

Investigations have been ongoing since then to locate David, but have so far been unsuccessful.

David, who is a keen walker, is thought to be around 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build with grey hair. He has links to Sheffield and Nottinghamshire.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who has seen David, or has any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 308 of 20 May:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.