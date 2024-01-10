Police appeal for help to find man who kicked car and was abusive towards woman

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to find a man after an incident in Long Eaton.

The incident happened just after 1.40pm on Thursday, January 4 in Trent Street.

A woman was in her car waiting in stationary traffic when a man crossing the road allegedly shouted at her, was verbally abusive and kicked the car.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone who can recognise the man in the image, is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 24*7883: