Police appeal for help to find man who kicked car and was abusive towards woman

Police have launched an appeal in a bid to find a man after an incident in Long Eaton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:49 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:49 GMT
The incident happened just after 1.40pm on Thursday, January 4 in Trent Street.

A woman was in her car waiting in stationary traffic when a man crossing the road allegedly shouted at her, was verbally abusive and kicked the car.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

Police have released an image showing a man who was abusive towards a woman in Long Eaton.Police have released an image showing a man who was abusive towards a woman in Long Eaton.
Anyone who can recognise the man in the image, is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 24*7883:

  • Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
  • Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
  • Phone – call 101
  • You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
News you can trust since 1855
