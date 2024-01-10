Police appeal for help to find man who kicked car and was abusive towards woman
Police have launched an appeal in a bid to find a man after an incident in Long Eaton.
The incident happened just after 1.40pm on Thursday, January 4 in Trent Street.
A woman was in her car waiting in stationary traffic when a man crossing the road allegedly shouted at her, was verbally abusive and kicked the car.
Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.
Anyone who can recognise the man in the image, is asked to contact the force on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 24*7883:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
- You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.