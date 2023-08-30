Officers want to speak to Stephen Davies, 48, in connection with alleged offences including public order and possession of an offensive weapon. He has links to Derby, as well as the Stoke-on-Trent area of Staffordshire.

Anyone who has seen the 48-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 23*264909:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers want to speak to Stephen Davies, 48, in connection with alleged offences including public order and possession of an offensive weapon.

Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101