Police appeal for help to find man wanted in connection with alleged possession of offensive weapon
Officers want to speak to Stephen Davies, 48, in connection with alleged offences including public order and possession of an offensive weapon. He has links to Derby, as well as the Stoke-on-Trent area of Staffordshire.
Anyone who has seen the 48-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 23*264909:
