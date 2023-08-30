News you can trust since 1855
Officers are appealing for the public’s help locating a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of alleged offences.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST

Officers want to speak to Stephen Davies, 48, in connection with alleged offences including public order and possession of an offensive weapon. He has links to Derby, as well as the Stoke-on-Trent area of Staffordshire.

Anyone who has seen the 48-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference number 23*264909:

Facebook– send a private message to the Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.