Police appeal for help identifying man in connection with break in at Derbyshire business

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with a break in at a Derbyshire business.

The premises were broken into and damaged in Regent Street, Long Eaton between 7pm and 7.15pm on Thursday 29 May.

It appears that the building was broken into from the rear. The business has since been made secure.

Police have issued a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

At the time he was wearing high-visibility clothing and carrying a power tool.

Information can be passed on using one of the methods below and, quoting incident number 25*312502:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.