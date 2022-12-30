Police appeal for help finding missing Derbyshire man who bought tent before disappearing

Carl was last seen at his home in the Burton Road area of Derby in the morning of December 29. The 68-year-old then travelled into Derby city centre and bought a small green pop-up tent from the Millets shop in East Street at 9.55am.

It is unknown at this time where Carl currently is and officers are concerned for his safety.

Anyone who may have seen Carl, or may have seen the tent that he has purchased, is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 462-291222 via: Facebook – send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – report via website or use online contact form or Phone – call 111

