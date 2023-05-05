Police appeal for help as concerns grow for safety of missing man last seen in Chesterfield

David was last sighted at a house in Devonshire Avenue East in Hasland just before 11 am on Thursday, May 4.

The 54-year-old, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and has short grey hair, was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and blue trainers with white outer soles.

As well as Chesterfield, David is also known to have links to the Winsford area of Cheshire.

Anyone with information about where David might be or if who might have seen him is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 369 of 4 May, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101