Officers have appealed for CCTV after a car was damaged in Stonebroom.

On Saturday June 22 between 11pm and 9:30am on Sunday June 23, damage was caused to a vehicle whilst parked on Kingsley Crescent, Stonebroom.

Police believe this could have beenahit and run RTC. Picture: Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT

Police believe this could have been a hit and run RTC.

If you have any information or CCTV please contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting Inc number 380 23/06/19.