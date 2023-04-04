Police appeal following several reports of attempted car break-ins in Derbyshire town

Officers have been made aware of a number of reports on social media relating to people trying car doors in the Heanor and Langley Mill area.

The incidents happened at night and in the early hours of March 30.

Police appealed to anybody who is a victim of this or believes they may have information about these alleged offences to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Heanor and Langley Mill Police SNT said: “Without people reporting the crimes or any suspicious behaviour it is difficult for us to progress the matter.”