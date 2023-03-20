Police warn ‘any dog can become dangerous’ - following dog attacks in Derbyshire

Last weekend Bakewell SNT shared advice relating to dogs after recent dog-related incidents were reported.

Officers warned some dogs can become aggressive and bite other people or animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also stressed that ‘any dog can become dangerous in the wrong hands.’

Last weekend Bakewell SNT shared advice relating to dogs after recent dog-related incidents were reported.

In the advice to residents, Bakewell SNT officers said: “Under the law, any dog of any breed or type, can be considered dangerous in any place if it is not kept under control.

"The dog doesn’t have to bite anyone, it could just show aggressive behaviour that makes someone feel in fear for their safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your dog is considered dangerously out of control if it:

• Injures someone

• Makes someone worried that it might injure them

A court could also decide that your dog is dangerously out of control if:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• It injures someone’s animal

• The owner of the animal thinks they could be injured if they tried to stop your dog attacking their animal

• In these cases, the police may prosecute and the penalties can be very severe with up to 14 years in prison if a dog kills someone

• It is very important to ensure your dog is properly socialised with people and animals from a young age as well as trained and cared for, to keep it safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad