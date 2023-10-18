Police appeal as woman assaulted while standing on Derbyshire street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to a report of an assault in Canal Bridge, Willington just before 6.30pm on Sunday, October 15.
The victim, a woman aged in her thirties, has alleged that she was attacked by another woman while she was standing on The Green in Willington.
Another woman, also in her thirties, was arrested and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.
Anyone who has any information which can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 23*641921, on any of the methods below:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference number 23*439028 using the following methods.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.