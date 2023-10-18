Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed an assault in Willington as police investigation launched.

Officers were called to a report of an assault in Canal Bridge, Willington just before 6.30pm on Sunday, October 15.

The victim, a woman aged in her thirties, has alleged that she was attacked by another woman while she was standing on The Green in Willington.

Another woman, also in her thirties, was arrested and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident.

Anyone who has any information which can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force, quoting reference 23*641921, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter/ X– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101