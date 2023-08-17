News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as teenagers escorted from derelict Chesterfield building after drug misuse reports

Officers have been called to a neglected Chesterfield building after reports of possible drug dealing involving a group of teenagers.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:28 BST

Police received a concern on Sunday, August 13, that a drug activity may have been taking place at a derelict property at 328 Chatsworth Road, in Brampton.

Officers attended the building and a number of teenage children were moved out of the property. No evidence was found of drug misuse and there were no arrests.

A spokesperson from Derbyshire Police said: “We take all reports of illegal drug use seriously and we would encourage anyone with concerns or information about drug misuse or drug dealing to contact us”.

Anyone with information or concerns on drug misuse and dealing can contact the force on the details below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101