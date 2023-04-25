Detectives say the incident took place at Beach and Groove bar in Stephenson Place, Chesterfield between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, April 9.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was left with a fractured skull following the attack.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for a man and a woman, seen in the CCTV images, to contact us as we believe they may have important information which can help us with our enquiries.

“If you know who the people may be or have any information about the incident, you can contact us, quoting reference number 23*217677.”