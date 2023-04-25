News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as teenager left with fractured skull after Chesterfield bar attack

Police have launched an appeal after a teenager was left with a fractured skull in a Chesterfield bar attack.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:05 BST

Detectives say the incident took place at Beach and Groove bar in Stephenson Place, Chesterfield between 1.30am and 2am on Sunday, April 9.

The victim, a man in his late teens, was left with a fractured skull following the attack.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for a man and a woman, seen in the CCTV images, to contact us as we believe they may have important information which can help us with our enquiries.

Police are appealing for a man and a woman, seen in CCTV images, to contact them as they believe they may have important information which can help with their enquiries.
“If you know who the people may be or have any information about the incident, you can contact us, quoting reference number 23*217677.”

You can contact police via their website www.derbyshire.police.uk, via Facebook by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, sending a direct Twitter message to their contact centre via @DerPolContact or by calling 101.