Enquiries are continuing following a collision in Derby yesterday (Tuesday 24 January). Officers were called to St Alkmunds Way, near the bus depot around 10.30am following reports of a multiple vehicle collision. Two cars and a van are believed to have been involved.

An air ambulance was also seen at the site shortly after the accident and the road was closed with diversions in place.

Police confirmed that two men, two women and two children were taken to hospital by ambulance crews.

Officers have now launched an appeal as they would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments before.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the force on the details below, with reference 24*45231:

