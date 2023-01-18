News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as 'selfish driver' fined for blocking pavement on Derbyshire road

A shocked resident contacted police when they spotted a car blocking the pavement on a road in Matlock.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:39pm

Derbyshire police received a call in relation to a couple of vehicles obstructing the pavement on Old Hackney Lane in Matlock, on Sunday.

PC Hussain attending along with PCSO Mattison issued two tickets for willful obstruction.

Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT said in a statement: “Please think where you are parking and if a person can get past with a pushchair or mobility scooter.”

Yesterday Derbyshire police received a call in relation to a couple of vehicles obstructing the only pavement on Old Hackney Lane in Matlock.