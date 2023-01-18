Police appeal as 'selfish driver' fined for blocking pavement on Derbyshire road

Derbyshire police received a call in relation to a couple of vehicles obstructing the pavement on Old Hackney Lane in Matlock, on Sunday.

PC Hussain attending along with PCSO Mattison issued two tickets for willful obstruction.

Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT said in a statement: “Please think where you are parking and if a person can get past with a pushchair or mobility scooter.”