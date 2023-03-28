News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as Ring doorbell camera captures men acting suspiciously around car in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for help to identify men who were acting suspiciously around a car in Brimington.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 11:33 BST

Officers were called after men acting suspiciously were captured on a Ring doorbell, on Manor Road, Brimington, just before 4am on Monday March 27.

Enquiries are continuing into the incident and police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.15am to 1.30am the same morning to contact them.

They are keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.

If you do have information which can help with the investigation you can contact them quoting reference number 23*183856, on any of the following methods:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website