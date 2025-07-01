Police appeal as otter killed by illegal trap set up in Derbyshire pond
An illegal crayfish trap, which was set in a pond at Hartshorne in South Derbyshire without the knowledge of the landowner, was found to have killed an adult female otter.
Officers from Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) are investigating the incident and have launched an appeal to the public to help find those responsible.
A spokesperson for DRCT said: “This is the damage that can be caused to precious wildlife when illegal and unauthorised trapping practices are used.
"We are appealing for any information that might identify person(s) responsible for setting this trap and killing this beautiful creature."
Anyone who has any information that might assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000380518:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.