Police appeal as man remains in hospital following assault in Derbyshire town
Police are appealing for information after a man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in a Derbyshire town.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Parkin Street at Alfreton just before 5.40pm yesterday, on Thursday February 16.
A man was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he remains. A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.
An investigation is ongoing, and a scene is in place while officers carry out enquiries. At this time officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe any weapons were involved. There is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.
Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident, quoting reference 23000100088.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.