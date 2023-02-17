Officers were called to reports of a disturbance on Parkin Street at Alfreton just before 5.40pm yesterday, on Thursday February 16.

A man was found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he remains. A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation is ongoing, and a scene is in place while officers carry out enquiries. At this time officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe any weapons were involved. There is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after a man was transported to a hospital following a serious assault in Alfreton.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident, quoting reference 23000100088.