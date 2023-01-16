News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal as man named after fatal collision on busy Derbyshire road

Police are appealing for information as a man who died in a road traffic collision on the A50 in Derbyshire has been named.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers were called at 2.15am on Friday, January 6 to a slip road onto the A50 at Hilton after a red Nissan Qashqai was in collision with a pedestrian.

Ryan Jones, 18, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Hide Ad

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage.

Ryan Jones, 18, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene as police officers were called to a road traffic collision at A50.
Most Popular

Anyone who has any information which could help, is urged to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000009715:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.