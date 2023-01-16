Police appeal as man named after fatal collision on busy Derbyshire road

Officers were called at 2.15am on Friday, January 6 to a slip road onto the A50 at Hilton after a red Nissan Qashqai was in collision with a pedestrian.

Ryan Jones, 18, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage.

Ryan Jones, 18, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene as police officers were called to a road traffic collision at A50.

Anyone who has any information which could help, is urged to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000009715:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101