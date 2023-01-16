Police appeal as man named after fatal collision on busy Derbyshire road
Police are appealing for information as a man who died in a road traffic collision on the A50 in Derbyshire has been named.
Officers were called at 2.15am on Friday, January 6 to a slip road onto the A50 at Hilton after a red Nissan Qashqai was in collision with a pedestrian.
Ryan Jones, 18, from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing and detectives would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident – in particular anyone driving in the area with dashcam footage.
Anyone who has any information which could help, is urged to contact officers using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000009715:
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.