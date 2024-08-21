Police appeal as man assaulted after parking altercation in Chesterfield

The incident happened at around 4pm on Wednesday, July 17 at Whitecotes Lane, in Walton, Chesterfield, when a man was reportedly assaulted by a woman following an altercation about parking.

Now Derbyshire police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident as they believe she may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone who can recognise the woman pictured or has any other information regarding the incident should contact Derbyshire police with reference 24*425546 on any of the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.