Police appeal as man arrested after reports of harassment in Derbyshire town

Officers are appealing for witnesses and victims of nuisance behaviour in Alfreton to come forward.

A man has been arrested and charged after a series of incidents relating to the harassment of residents living in Damstead Park Avenue in Alfreton.

Derbyshire police are now appealing for residents living in Damstead Park Avenue and the surrounding streets who have been victims of harassment or nuisance behaviour between January 2024 and now to come forward.

Officers would also like to hear from any members of the public who have CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to such incidents.

Anyone who may be able to assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 24*649342:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.