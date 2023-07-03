Police appeal as investigation launched into causes of fire at Derbyshire village hall

Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing a significant damage.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10 pm and midnight or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is being urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*401367, on any of the methods below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage.

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101