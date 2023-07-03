News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Police appeal as investigation launched into causes of fire at Derbyshire village hall

Officers are appealing to anyone who can help with their investigation into a fire in South Normanton to come forward.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:54 BST

Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing a significant damage.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 10 pm and midnight or has CCTV or dashcam footage, is being urged to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*401367, on any of the methods below:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage.Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage.
Officers were called to the Village Hall in Market Street at South Normanton just after 10 pm on Thursday, June 29, following a report that a bench was on fire. The fire then spread to some tarpaulin causing significant damage.
Most Popular

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.