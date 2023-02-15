The first incident took place at the Flannels shop in Shirebrook on Sunday 22 January at 2.20pm and saw a Hugo Boss tracksuit stolen along with a Billionaire Boys Club jacket. The following day, on Monday 23 January, a Burberry shirt was taken from the Flannels store at the Derbion shopping centre in Derby just before 2.30pm.

The CCTV image has been shared as officers would like to talk to the pair in connection with items being taken from both stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police urged anyone who knows the couple in the CCTV image or have any information about the incidents to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*94457, on the methods below:

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help in trying to identify two people after high value items were stolen from designer stores in the county.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101