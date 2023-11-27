Police appeal as Grade II listed historic church in Derbyshire village covered in graffiti
Officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team team are investigating criminal damage (graffiti) at Anchor Church near the village of Ingleby.
Anchor Church is a Grade II listed building and any damage to it is a criminal offence. It has been the target of criminal damage and graffiti for many years.
This site is being considered for further protection in the future as it has great historical value.
Anyone who has any information or knows of any persons involved in the incident is asked to contact Pc 2581 Buckingham from the forces Rural Crime Team and quote Ref 23*720414.