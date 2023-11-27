Police appeal as Grade II listed historic church in Derbyshire village covered in graffiti

Officers are appealing for information after reports of criminal damage.

Officers from the Rural Crime team are investigating Criminal Damage (Graffiti) at Anchor Church near the village of Ingleby in Derbyshire.

Anchor Church is a Grade II listed building and any damage to it is a criminal offence. It has been the target of criminal damage and graffiti for many years.

This site is being considered for further protection in the future as it has great historical value.