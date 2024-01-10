Police appeal as Ford Transit van which disappeared from Derbyshire business is burnt out

Police are appealing after a Ford Transit van which disappeared from a Derbyshire business was burnt out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on High Street, at 5.57pm on Saturday, January 6.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a large van well alight. Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. The incident has been left in the care of Derbyshire police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue at 6.20 pm and upon their arrival at the scene they found that a Ford Transit had been burnt out.

Firefighters from Dronfield were called to a vehicle fire on High Street, Apperknowle, at 5.57pm on Saturday, January 6.

Officers launched an investigation and it was found that the van had been taken without the owner’s consent from a business in Unstone.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on methods below with reference 24000012037: