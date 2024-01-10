Police appeal as Ford Transit van which disappeared from Derbyshire business is burnt out
Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on High Street, at 5.57pm on Saturday, January 6.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Upon arrival, crews discovered a large van well alight. Two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire. The incident has been left in the care of Derbyshire police.”
Police were called by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue at 6.20 pm and upon their arrival at the scene they found that a Ford Transit had been burnt out.
Officers launched an investigation and it was found that the van had been taken without the owner’s consent from a business in Unstone.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on methods below with reference 24000012037:
- Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
- Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
- Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
- Phone – call 101
- You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.