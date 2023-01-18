Police appeal as distinctive jewellery stolen in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen from a house in Old Tupton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 1:53pm
Police are keen to trace rings and a necklace that were stolen from the house on December 2, 2022.
This week officers from Clay Cross Police SNT appealed for information on their Facebook page.
Officers are asking anyone who have been offered this jewellery or know of its whereabouts, to get in touch via 101 or via the main Derbyshire Police Facebook page quoting Crime Occurrence No 23*8999.