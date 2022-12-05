James Urquhart did not return after a period of leave on a temporary release from the open prison on Sunday 4 December. The 36-year-old was convicted in July 2021 for robbery and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He had been wearing a blue-grey hat and a dark blue body warmer. Mr Urquhart has links to the Hull area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 844-041222:

Facebook – send a private message

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

