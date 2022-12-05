News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal as convicted robber fails to return to open prison

Derbyshire Police have appealed for help to find a man who did not return to HMP Sudbury

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

James Urquhart did not return after a period of leave on a temporary release from the open prison on Sunday 4 December. The 36-year-old was convicted in July 2021 for robbery and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He had been wearing a blue-grey hat and a dark blue body warmer. Mr Urquhart has links to the Hull area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference 844-041222:

Facebook – send a private message

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website