Officers are appealing for information after a convict failed to return to HMP Sudbury.

Jordan Proctor did not return to the open prison on Sunday, May 18, after a period of temporary release on licence.

He is serving an eight year sentence for possession of a prohibited firearm after being convicted at Bolton Crown Court.

The 35-year-old is described as white, around 5 foot 8 inches tall and of a medium build with brown hair and blue eyes. He has links to the Whitworth and Rochdale areas of Greater Manchester.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Proctor and instead to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference 1029 of 18 May using any of the methods below:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.