Jerry Cassidy did not return after a period of temporary release from the open prison on 28 February.

The 44-year-old was convicted of burglary and dangerous driving in 2022 and is currently serving a sentence of four years and nine months.

He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of thin build with mousy coloured hair and blue eyes.

Cassidy has links to Walsall, Staffordshire, Middlesex, and Hertfordshire.

Police urged anyone who has seen Cassidy, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 933 of 28 February:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

