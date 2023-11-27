Police appeal as car meets and anti-social behaviour on the rise in the Peak District

Police are appealing to drivers following an increased number of reports of car meets, dangerous driving, excessive noise, revving engines, stunts and racing in Peak District.

In recent weeks officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have been made aware of `anti-social behaviour (ASB) and car meets from concerned members of the public and our partner agencies.

Dangerous driving, excessive noise, revving engines, stunts and racing is all classed at Anti-Social Behaviour.

A spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “We do not tolerate dangerous and anti-social driving. Please think about your conduct and the manner of your driving.

“”Do not be a Donut - look after your car, license and leave the stunts to the experts or the race track. Your insurers and bank account will be thankful.

Those driving anti-socially may find themselves formally warned and cars seized under the police reform act Section 59. We will also look to use dispersal powers, under the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014.

“To pre-empt any comments, the manner of driving is dangerous and it puts people at risk, Racing and doing stunts in a public car park is reckless and will not be tolerated. We don't want to be knocking on someone's door saying to a family there has been an accident. Help us keep our High Peak beautiful.”

