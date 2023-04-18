Police appeal as antisocial behaviour causes damage to play area funded by residents in Derbyshire village

Officers received a report of the damaged Cobra Rope Swing in the park at Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell earlier today.

Police believe that the damage has been caused in the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “This totally unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated.

“Money raised from residents in the village has been used to provide an outdoor space for all to use. This area is not even a year old and this is how it’s been treated by an individual or individuals.”

Officers have urged anyone who has seen or heard anything or has any information on the incident, to contact the force on the methods below, quoting crime reference 23000231531:

The play area, including the damaged swing, has been funded by local residents.