News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
4 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Police appeal as antisocial behaviour causes damage to play area funded by residents in Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for information after a play area was targeted by antisocial behaviour.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:01 BST

Officers received a report of the damaged Cobra Rope Swing in the park at Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell earlier today.

Police believe that the damage has been caused in the last 24 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT said: “This totally unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated.

Officers have received a report of the damaged Cobra Rope Swing in the park at Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell earlier today.Officers have received a report of the damaged Cobra Rope Swing in the park at Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell earlier today.
Officers have received a report of the damaged Cobra Rope Swing in the park at Welbeck Street Recreation Ground in Whitwell earlier today.
Most Popular

“Money raised from residents in the village has been used to provide an outdoor space for all to use. This area is not even a year old and this is how it’s been treated by an individual or individuals.”

Officers have urged anyone who has seen or heard anything or has any information on the incident, to contact the force on the methods below, quoting crime reference 23000231531:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

The play area, including the damaged swing, has been funded by local residents.The play area, including the damaged swing, has been funded by local residents.
The play area, including the damaged swing, has been funded by local residents.

Phone – call 101