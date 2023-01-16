News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police appeal as alleged drink driver smashes brick wall in road traffic collision in Derbyshire

Police have appealed to motorists following a road traffic collision allegedly caused by drink driving.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:22am

Officers from Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages received a report of a road traffic collision at Monsal Head on Saturday night. A black Audi hit a brick wall and the driver was arrested at the scene for drink driving.

The incident happened just a week after a fatal road accident in Bakewell. A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and detained on suspicion of drink driving.

Hide Ad

Police said in a statement: “Our message is simple, be sensible - don’t get behind the wheel of a car when under the influence of alcohol. Book a taxi, appoint a sober designated driver, take a walk, use public transport - but do not be tempted to drive. We hope you enjoy your social activities responsibly and let’s continue to work together in keeping Derbyshire a safe place for all.”

A black Audi drove into a brick wall and the driver was arrested at the scene for drink driving.