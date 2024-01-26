Police appeal as alcohol worth thousands of pounds stolen from Sainsbury's store in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The thefts happened on two occasions at Sainsbury’s on Rother Way, in Chesterfield. The first incident took place on Wednesday, November 15 between 6.45pm and 8.15pm when three men entered Sainsbury’s and left the store with a large quantity of alcohol without paying.

The second theft happened on Tuesday, December 5 about 6.40pm, when the same men again stole a large amount of alcohol from the store on Rother Way. The three men returned a short time later but left Sainsbury’s with no items.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Officers have been following several lines of enquiries since the first report of theft and are now looking to the public for help in identifying the three men.

Police have released CCTV images of men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of alcohol worth ‘thousands of pounds’ from Sainsbury’s on Rother Way, in Chesterfield.

Anyone who knows the men pictured or has any information which could help officers to trace them, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods quoting either reference: 23*709159 (Wednesday 15 November) or 23*749335 (Tuesday 5 December).

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101