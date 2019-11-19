Police appeal as 78-year-old woman remains in 'serious condition' after Derbyshire crash

Police are appealing for information on a Derbyshire crash that left a pensioner in a serious condition in hospital.

At around 8.50pm on Saturday (November 16), a silver Vauxhall Astra collided with a 78-year-old woman in Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition with multiple broken bones.

The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without due care and attention. She has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.

If you can help, contact DS Scott Riley on 101, quoting reference 19*614877.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

