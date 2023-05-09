Police appeal after youths target several Derbyshire properties in series of incidents
Officers are appealing for information following a recent pattern of incidents in the South Normanton area.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST
Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.
The incidents happed between 3.30am and 4.15am on Friday, May 5.
Officers from Alfreton SNT have appealed to anyone with any information or who knows the identity of those involved to contact the force on 101 and ask to pass on the information to Alfreton Police SNT.