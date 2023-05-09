News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
1 hour ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Police appeal after youths target several Derbyshire properties in series of incidents

Officers are appealing for information following a recent pattern of incidents in the South Normanton area.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 10:50 BST

Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.

The incidents happed between 3.30am and 4.15am on Friday, May 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers from Alfreton SNT have appealed to anyone with any information or who knows the identity of those involved to contact the force on 101 and ask to pass on the information to Alfreton Police SNT.

Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.
Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.