Police appeal after youths break bottles, cause damage and engage in drug activities in Chesterfield

Officers have received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour in the Danesmoor area over the past few weeks.

The incidents range from youths congregating in areas, breaking bottles, engaging in drug activities, entering premises where they shouldn’t be, and damage being caused to nearby structures and businesses.

Clay Cross SNT are currently in the process of identifying individuals involved in these activities by gathering CCTV from the area as well as talking to locals. Police have confirmed they have a long list of who is involved.

In the coming weeks, officers will be contacting the parents of individuals involved in anti-social behaviour and looking to issue formal papers such as Acceptable Behaviour Contracts.

A spokesperson for Clay Cross SNT said: “We are aware that you cannot keep an eye on your children 24/7, however please look out for some red flags. This behaviour is unacceptable.

"Clay Cross SNT will be working alongside Community Safety Partnership, Social and Housing services in order to resolve this issue and protect the community. We are prepared to work with families if they need support, but we won’t accept parents not making an effort.