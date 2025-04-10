Police appeal after woman threatened by group of men in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers investigating an incident which took place in Long Eaton are appealing for information.

The incident reportedly happened at Orchard Street in Long Eaton, just before midday yesterday (Wednesday, April 9).

Police attended the scene and witnesses have reported seeing armed officers and a number of police cars in Long Eaton at the time of the incident.

Derbyshire Constabulary have today (Thursday, April 10) launched an appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and might have seen what happened.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports that a woman had been threatened by a group of men in Orchard Street, Long Eaton, at around 11.45am yesterday morning (9 April).

“Officers were sent to the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the group of men involved.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary with reference 390-090425.”

You can contact the force on one of the following methods: Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.