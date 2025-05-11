Police appeal after woman reported racially abused by children at Derbyshire attraction

Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman was reported racially abused by a group of children at a Derbyshire attraction

The incident took place on a playground at Carsington Water Visitor Centre at around 5pm on 12 April when a woman reported being racially abused by a group of children.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with their investigation.

If you saw the incident, or have any information, please contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000214208:

Police re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

