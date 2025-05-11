Police appeal after woman reported racially abused by children at Derbyshire attraction
The incident took place on a playground at Carsington Water Visitor Centre at around 5pm on 12 April when a woman reported being racially abused by a group of children.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with their investigation.
If you saw the incident, or have any information, please contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000214208:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.