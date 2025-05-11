Police appeal after woman reported racially abused by children at Derbyshire attraction

Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman was reported racially abused by a group of children at a Derbyshire attraction

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place on a playground at Carsington Water Visitor Centre at around 5pm on 12 April when a woman reported being racially abused by a group of children.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information that could help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you saw the incident, or have any information, please contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000214208:

Police re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.