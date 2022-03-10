Police appeal after woman assaulted and racially abused in Chesterfield town centre
Officers investigating a racist assault in Chesterfield are appealing for help identifying the man pictured.
The incident occurred in Packers Row on December 27, saw a woman in her 30s assaulted and racially abused by a man.
The man pictured was seen in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him.
Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry but have not been able to identify the man.
Anyone who is able to identify the pictured man, or who has information relating to the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*751325:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.