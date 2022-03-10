Police appeal after woman assaulted and racially abused in Chesterfield town centre

The incident occurred in Packers Row on December 27, saw a woman in her 30s assaulted and racially abused by a man.

The man pictured was seen in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to him.

Since the incident, officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry but have not been able to identify the man.

Anyone with information concerning this man is urged to contact police.

Anyone who is able to identify the pictured man, or who has information relating to the incident, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*751325:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101