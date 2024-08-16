Police appeal after woman grabbed from behind and attacked during attempted robbery in Derbyshire
The incident occurred at around 8.30pm on Thursday, August 8. The victim, a woman in her 30s, was approached by a man as she walked along King Street, on the bridge over St Alkmund’s Way in Derby.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The man grabbed the woman from behind and punched and kicked her as he attempted to steal her bag.
“The woman managed to keep hold of her bag and the man walked away towards the Flowerpot pub.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage.”
If you can help with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*472483:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.