Police appeal after woman attacked by man and woman while walking home in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with a robbery in Ripley.
The incident occurred at the junction of Porterhouse Road and Fearn Avenue at around 2.30am on June 8.
A force spokesperson said: “A woman walking home was approached by a man and woman who assaulted her and stole her handbag.
“We are keen to speak to the people seen pictured here in connection with the incident as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”
If you recognise them, or have any information, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000331201:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.