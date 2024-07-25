Police appeal after woman assaulted at car park in Derbyshire town
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received reports of a woman having been assaulted by another woman in a car park in Cotton Street, Bolsover, at around 12.18 pm on Monday, July 22.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made.
“We’d ask anyone with any information to contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 24*435160.”
Anyone who has information that could help officers in their enquiries should contact the force on any of the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.