Police appeal after woman assaulted at car park in Derbyshire town

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
Police are appealing for information after reports of an assault in Bolsover.

Officers received reports of a woman having been assaulted by another woman in a car park in Cotton Street, Bolsover, at around 12.18 pm on Monday, July 22.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Investigations into the incident are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

“We’d ask anyone with any information to contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 24*435160.”

Anyone who has information that could help officers in their enquiries should contact the force on any of the following methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.