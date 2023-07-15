Police appeal after woman allegedly attcked by two women outside bar in Chesterfield

It is believed to have happened at around 5am on Saturday 24 June in the courtyard seating area outside Vibe Bar on Holywell Street. The victim was allegedly approached by two women who were behaving aggressively. She was grabbed by her hair and face and was pushed to the ground. She suffered cuts to her face.

The women are described as being black or mixed race and aged in their late 20s. Both had brown braided hair, and one was wearing a black dress and the other a green dress.

