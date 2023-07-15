News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after woman allegedly attcked by two women outside bar in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after reports a woman was assaulted by two women outside a bar in Chesterfield.
By Phil Bramley
Published 15th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST

It is believed to have happened at around 5am on Saturday 24 June in the courtyard seating area outside Vibe Bar on Holywell Street. The victim was allegedly approached by two women who were behaving aggressively. She was grabbed by her hair and face and was pushed to the ground. She suffered cuts to her face.

The women are described as being black or mixed race and aged in their late 20s. Both had brown braided hair, and one was wearing a black dress and the other a green dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting reference 23000389202 via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101