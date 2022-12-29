News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal after vehicles targeted near Derbyshire Hospital

Officers are investigating a series of incidents in which vehicles were targeted close to the Royal Derby Hospital.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Five of the incidents took place overnight between December 23 and December 24 and involved four cars having their windows smashed before being searched – and another incident that saw an attempt to steal a moped. The cars were parked close to the Aldi store, while the moped was parked in car park 2 of the hospital.

Since the incident, increased patrols have taken place while enquiries continue into the crimes. Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time – or any owners of vehicles that may have been targeted that have not contacted the force already.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22000749873:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– report via website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101