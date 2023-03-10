Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT issued vehicle crime prevention advice after a recent report of vehicles being broken into while parked in rural and isolated locations.

To ensure safety of their cars, Police urge drivers to:

• Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.

• Do not leave any valuables on display.

• Remove sat navs from display and wipe the mark from the window.

• MP3’s ipads, iphones etc. take them with you.

• Place items in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat.

• Put away any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in it’s place.

• Remove stereo facia if possible.

• Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.