Police appeal after vehicles broken into at Derbyshire beauty spot car parks
Derbyshire Police has appealed to drivers after a series of vehicles break-ins at beauty spot car parks.
Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT issued vehicle crime prevention advice after a recent report of vehicles being broken into while parked in rural and isolated locations.
To ensure safety of their cars, Police urge drivers to:
• Keep doors locked and do not leave windows open.
• Do not leave any valuables on display.
• Remove sat navs from display and wipe the mark from the window.
• MP3’s ipads, iphones etc. take them with you.
• Place items in the boot and not in the glove box or under the seat.
• Put away any charging cables from the cigarette lighter and put the lighter back in it’s place.
• Remove stereo facia if possible.
• Leave the glove box open and sun visors down to show there is nothing hidden.
• Don’t leave any bags or clothing or loose change on display.